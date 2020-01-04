Missing Alabama Woman Found Buried in Shallow Grave
An Alabama woman who vanished last month after sending an ominous text message about being “in trouble” was found buried in a shallow grave on Friday, authorities said. Trussville Police Detective Ben Short said the grim discovery of Paighton Houston’s remains was made behind a vacant house in Hueytown, AL.com reports. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Houston family as they begin the grieving process,” Short said. The 29-year-old’s body was reportedly wrapped in fabric but intact. Houston was last seen walking out of a Birmingham bar with two men on Dec. 20. She texted a coworker later that night saying she was with strangers and “I feel in trouble.” The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly taken over the investigation after the discovery of Houston’s remains. “Right now we have a lot more questions than answers,” Jefferson County sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Agee was quoted as saying by AL.com. “But we hope to have those answers real soon. We’re gonna work hard and we’re going to find out what happened.”