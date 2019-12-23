CHEAT SHEET
Missing Alabama Woman Sent Ominous Text Message
‘I FEEL IN TROUBLE’
An Alabama woman who has been missing since she left a bar with two men on Friday night sent a friend a text message saying she felt like she was “in trouble,” according to the Trussville Tribune. Paighton Laine Houston, 29, walked out of the Tin Roof in Birmingham at 10:45 p.m. Police said it appears she went with the men willingly, but around midnight she sent a message that read: “idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble.” She hasn’t answered her phone or accessed her bank account since. “There are a lot of things that don’t add up,” her mother Charlaine told the newspaper.