Missing American Woman Lost at Sea Identified

One of Donald Trump’s billionaire backers just made an eye-watering bid to purchase the music label behind one of the president’s fiercest critics in the industry. Bill Ackman, an activist investor who donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican-aligned PACs during the 2024 election cycle, is looking to purchase Universal Music Group to the cool tune of $64 billion. The label includes among its roster of artists Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper who has consistently sparred with Trump over his administration’s immigration crackdown, and whose appearance at this year’s Super Bowl sparked something of a meltdown among the MAGA base. Other artists signed to the label include known Trump critics like Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Coldplay, along with other iconic household names like The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Elton John. Universal has an established reputation as one of the “big three” labels, alongside Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, and boasts a more than 30 percent share of the global records business.
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- 1MAGA Billionaire in $64B Bid for Label of Anti-Trump RapperNO BUENOOther stars on Universal’s roster include Bob Dylan, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Billie Eilish.
- 2'Charlie's Angels' Star Reveals Secret Health Battle'AGGRESSIVE'She’s not the first from the show to have suffered.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 3Missing American Woman Lost at Sea IdentifiedOVERBOARDLynette Hooker, 55, went overboard in the Bahamas.
- 4Rapper Hospitalized After Casino ShootingROCK AND HARD PLACE“He is stable and being closely monitored,” a rep said.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Fleetwood Mac Legend’s Alleged Attacker Accused of StalkingWITH YOU EVERYWHERECourt filings suggest it’s been going on for half a decade.
- 6Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Nepo Baby Nemesis RevealedIRK-FORCEThe drama went down at Calvin Klein in the 1990s.
- 7Pop Star Abruptly Cancels Arena Gig Due to ‘Infection’‘ABSOLUTELY HEARTBROKEN’The star canceled the show just hours before she was set to take the stage.
- 8‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Welcomes First Child🍼🍼🍼The actor welcomed a son with his wife.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 9Reality TV Star’s Horrific Cause of Death Is RevealedOVERBOARDThe 25-year-old “Deadliest Catch” fisherman died in February.
- 10Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rival Angel Reese Traded in Shock MovePRE-SEASON MADNESSAngel Reese is leaving the Chicago Sky after flagging that she was keen to “move in a different direction.”
Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd spoke for the first time on Monday about her battle with an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. The 74-year-old was at Los Angeles’ PaleyFest, where she linked up with her former co-stars to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show. During the event, she sat on a panel with her former co-stars, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, and opened up about her illness. “Mine was an aggressive form,” she said, according to People. “I had wonderful doctors.” “I was bald. It was a humbling experience and yet I have a wonderful husband… he was there for me at every turn. Eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it.” She described the experience as “humbling,” but wanted to share her experience, given that Smith had fought breast cancer in 2002, and Jackson in 1987. Their fellow Angel, Farrah Fawcett, died from cancer in 2009 at the age of 62. After Ladd had spoken, Smith told the crowd, “The first thing I did was send her my wigs. She was so brave.”
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.
Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.
Missing American Woman Lost at Sea Identified
An American woman reported missing after she was apparently swept away during an evening dinghy ride has been identified. Lynette Hooker, 55, was attempting to return to a yacht with her husband on a small dinghy when she fell overboard and was swept away by strong currents, according to Bahamian authorities. “Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her,” police said. Hooker, who documented sailing life online with her husband as part of “The Sailing Hookers,” was holding the boat key when she went overboard, causing the engine to shut off. It is not known if she was wearing a life jacket. Her husband later reached a marina and reported the incident, triggering a search and rescue mission. Hours earlier, the couple had posted an image from the water with the caption: “Not going anywhere for a while?!” Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, said she has been “privy to little information.” “My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother,” she said, calling for a “full and complete investigation.”
Rapper Offset was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a Florida casino, in an incident that unfolded moments after he was seen chatting happily with fans. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored,” a representative for the artist told Page Six. The shooting took place near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where police said an incident in a valet area left one person with “non-life-threatening injuries.” Authorities added that the individual was transported to a nearby hospital and that two people have been detained. Investigators say the situation was “contained quickly,” with no ongoing threat to the public, though the motive and identity of the shooter remain unclear. Just before he was shot, Offset—real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus—was chatting with fans and posing for photos, appearing “relaxed and friendly,” according to a witness. Offset is currently going through a high-profile split from fellow musician Cardi B, with whom he shares three children. Offset’s Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot dead in 2022.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
A woman accused of attacking former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has allegedly been stalking him for years. Michelle Dick, 54, has been charged with multiple felonies in Los Angeles County after she allegedly threw an unidentified substance on the 76-year-old rocker in Santa Monica on March 25. She was charged on Friday, with documents reviewed by Rolling Stone claiming that she stalked him from late 2021 to March 25, 2026, and also stalked a woman referred to only as ‘Stephanie N’. Buckingham was granted a restraining order against Dick in November 2024. In his declaration, he alleged that Dick claimed, “she was my child and [threatened] to kill me and my family.” He also alleged she appeared at his house, “rambling about me being her father and suffocating her as a child.” “This incident terrified my wife,” he wrote. “I am terrified as well.” “The complaint includes one felony count of making criminal threats, a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle on March 19, and a felony count of vandalizing Buckingham’s Mercedes-Benz S450 the same day,” Rolling Stone reports. Buckingham was not injured, but authorities said it was unknown if the substance was “caustic.”
The late Carolyn Bessette was “irked” by the actress Gwyneth Paltrow when they crossed paths in the 1990s. In her book Gwyneth: The Biography, Amy Odell quotes a source who shared Bessette’s thoughts on the Hollywood star, whom she met while working for Calvin Klein in the 1990s. “One of the publicists on the brand’s small team who helped Gwyneth (at the fashion house) was Carolyn Bessette,” Odell wrote. “According to one person familiar with her thinking, Gwyneth irked her. When there were pictures of Gwyneth in the papers, Bessette, who viewed her as ‘little miss perfect,’ would make cutting remarks about her.” Paltrow, the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, was a VIP client in Klein’s eyes, with the designer even having her “helicoptered in” to attend a runway show in 1998. Interest in Bessette has been reignited by the success of the drama Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, which has become FX’s most-watched limited series. The fictionalized drama, which is executive-produced by TV hitmaker Ryan Murphy, follows Bessette’s life, including her meeting with the son of former President John F. Kennedy while working at the fashion house. Bessette, her sister Lauren, and Kennedy Jr. died on July 16, 1999, in a plane crash. Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, has previously worked with Murphy on shows such as Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose. Falchuk was not involved with Love Story. The Daily Beast has contacted a rep for Paltrow for comment.
Lady Gaga announced the cancellation of her Monday night concert in Montreal just hours before it was slated to start, apologizing profusely to her fans in an Instagram story. “Hi everyone. I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” she wrote, explaining that she has been fighting a respiratory infection for several days that has only gotten worse despite “doing everything I can to rest and recover.” She added that her doctor strongly advised her not to perform, and that she didn’t feel she could give fans the caliber of performance they deserved. “I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down,” the 40-year-old told her fans. “I’m sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me.” Gaga had previously performed in Montreal on Thursday and Friday as part of her worldwide Mayhem Ball tour, and noted in her story that those shows were “magical and deeply meaningful,” before sharing one last message for devastated fans, telling them, “To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”
Vampire Diaries star Michael Trevino has welcomed his first child, a son, with wife Bregje Heinen. The couple announced their exciting news on Instagram, sharing a photo of their hands intertwined with their son’s and revealing his name in the caption: Jack Wild Trevino. Trevino’s friends and former co-stars commented celebrating the news, including Kayla Ewell, who wrote, “Couldn’t be more excited! Welcome Jack!” and Nina Dobrev, who commented a series of crying and heart emojis, as well as a message for the family, writing, “Congratulations!!!! Love all 3 of you!” Trevino’s Roswell, New Mexico, co-star Michael Vlamis also commented, writing, “I love him already.” Trevino, 41, married Dutch model Heinen, 33, in Barcelona last June, and the couple announced they were expecting their first child on December 31. Trevino is best known for playing Tyler Lockwood in The Vampire Diaries and Kyle Valenti in Roswell, New Mexico. Heinen, a model who has previously served as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, is also an actor, appearing in films like The Assistant and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.
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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
Todd Meadows, a deckhand working on a crabbing vessel featured in the reality show Deadliest Catch died from drowning, hypothermia and “submersion of body in cold water,” according to his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ. Meadows fell overboard in February while a crew from Discovery was filming for the show. The tragic accident happened aboard the Aluetian [sic.] Lady, a crabbing boat in the notoriously rough Bering Sea, which straddles Alaska’s western coast. The fisherman’s family told TMZ they didn’t want the footage of Meadows falling overboard to air on Deadliest Catch. Meadows was only 25-years-old when he died. His death certificate says he was cremated after his body arrived in Anchorage, the state’s largest city. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Deadliest Catch has been documenting the dangerous jobs of Bering Sea fishing crews since first airing on The Discovery Channel in 2005. In the many seasons since, at least nineteen people featured in the show have lost their lives to various causes, according to ScreenRant. A GoFundMe set up in honor of Meadows has so far raised $56,000.
Basketball superstar Angel Reese is changing teams before the start of the upcoming WNBA season, sending shockwaves through the sport. The Chicago Sky traded the 23-year-old to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for first-round selections in the 2027 and 2028 league draft. “An Angel’s DREAM,” Reese wrote of the news on X. “ATL WHAT UP?!” Reese leaves Chicago after publicly criticizing her franchise for failing to make the playoffs for two years in a row. Reese said she wouldn’t be “settling for the same s--t we did this year,” later telling the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.” The former LSU legend has strung together an impressive professional career. In her first two years, Reese averaged 14 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. However, she missed the final four games of last season with the Sky after suffering a back injury and missed another half game after being suspended for her comments on the Sky. Both on and off the court, Reese has been a major force in drawing fans to the WNBA, partly for her arch-rivalry with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. In college, both women took center stage in the highly charged 2023 national championship game between LSU and Iowa, which Reese’s side won. Reese will begin her next chapter with the Atlanta Dream when the season begins in May.