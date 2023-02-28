Missing Aristocrat and Sex Offender Partner Arrested—but Baby Still Not Found
‘URGENT SEARCH’
A British aristocrat and her sex offender partner have been arrested after disappearing along with their baby, U.K. authorities announced Tuesday, though their infant has still not been located. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were detained on Monday night after weeks on the run when a member of the public reported a sighting of the couple to law enforcement, Scotland Yard said in a news release. The pair were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after going off-grid days after their baby was believed to have been born in January. Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said the search is “now all about that baby,” the BBC reports, adding that officers remained concerned that the child could be being exposed to cold weather. “The arrest location was close to open land and the couple were moving towards that land,” Basford added. “We know that they travel, we know they travel long distances.”