Missing Athlete Filmed Disappearing Into Lake During Race

An unidentified body was pulled from the Marine Creek Reservoir by Texan authorities on Thursday after Serbian swimmer Lazar Đukić vanished in the final 100 meters of the 800-meter swim race at the CrossFit Games, according to CBS News.

The body has not been identified yet but CrossFit officials did confirm in a statement on X that an athlete died during competition.

“CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of a CrossFit Games competitor during the swimming portion of Individual Event 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games,” the company wrote in the statement. “We are fully cooperating with authorities and doing everything we can to support the family at this time.”

“The remainder of today’s events have been suspended,” the company added. “The well-being of competitors is our first priority and we are heartbroken by this tragic event.”

Multiple videos showed Đukić stalling during the last stretch of the race, struggling to stay above water as other competitors passed him to cross the finish line. Đukić had ran 3.5 miles before the 800-meter swim race.

Streams of the event on ESPN+, Facebook, Twitch and YouTube ended suddenly around the time Đukić went missing.

A CBS helicopter then captured video of Texan authorities pulling a body out of the lake hours later. It is presumed to be Đukić, although authorities have yet to identify the body, according to CBS.

Online, fans raged against CrossFit for not acting sooner.

“Can’t fathom being at this race and witnessing this man gasping for air & his body going missing How in the world did nobody working the CrossFit Games not see this man drowning this close to the finish line??? What a f--kin horrific moment,” Will Compton co-host of Bussin’ With The Boys, a Barstool Sports affiliated podcast, wrote on X. Compton attached a video of Đukić struggling for air.

“You should be held criminally accountable for Lazar’s passing. Shutting you down for good will not be enough, but it is a good step,” Isidora Stankovic, a CrossFit athlete, wrote on X.

Đukić has competed in the CrossFit games for years and was ranked 88th among men and 33rd in Europe, according to Metro UK.