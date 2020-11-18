Missing Tennessee Boy, 9, Found After Two Nights in the Woods
‘HOLY CRAP, I GOT HIM’
A 9-year-old Tennessee boy who disappeared from his home on Sunday night, wearing no shoes and just a T-shirt, was found Tuesday in the woods “cold and hungry” but otherwise fine. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searchers discovered Jordan Gorman about three-fourths of a mile from his house “as the crow flies” near a creek bed. He told them he found a plastic tarp and used it to create a makeshift shelter as he weathered the elements alone for two nights. TBI said the boy was “in pretty good spirits.” They have not released any information about why Jordan left his foster home, but his birth father said he has autism.
Mathew Reese with the Christian County Rescue Team told NBC4 Nashville that he spotted the blue tarp in the distance while looking for Jordan. “As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially until the tarp moved and it was just the biggest ‘Holy crap, I got him.’ And it’s exactly what I said on the radio,” Reese said.