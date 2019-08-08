CHEAT SHEET
MYSTERY
Missing British Astrophysicist Found Dead on Greek Island
British astrophysicist Natalie Christopher was found dead on a Greek island Wednesday after she vanished while on a run, police said. Her body was found in a ravine about 66 feet deep, in a mountainous area of Kerame St. Kirikos in Ikaria, Greek national police tweeted. CNN reports that Christopher, 35, was on vacation with her partner but wasn’t home when her partner woke up Monday morning. Her partner called her and he said that she told him she went out for a run, but when she did not return for several hours he reported her missing. Police said the couple was on the last day of their three-day vacation. Christopher is the second scientist to go missing while on a run in Greece in the past month. U.S. scientist Suzanne Eaton was attending a conference on the island of Crete when she disappeared in July. Her body was later found and a 27-year-old man confessed to her murder. It is unknown if the two deaths are related.