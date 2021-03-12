Missing British Woman Sarah Everard’s Body Identified by Authorities
Authorities have formally identified the body of Sarah Everard, who disappeared after leaving a friend’s home in south London last week. The 33-year-old marketing executive’s remains were found in the Kent woodlands on Wednesday evening. A Metropolitan police constable, Wayne Couzens, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder in connection with the case, and it has since emerged that he was facing two allegations of indecent exposure at a fast-food restaurant before Everard’s disappearance. The Met is under investigation over whether it responded to the complaints properly.
“Specialist officers remain in constant contact with Sarah’s family, and will continue to support them throughout the investigation and beyond,” Met assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said when announcing that Everard’s body has been identified. “That investigation continues at a pace and we have hundreds of officers working round the clock to establish the full circumstances of Sarah’s disappearance and her murder.”