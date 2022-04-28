Cat That Went Missing 16 Years Ago Was About to Be Put Down—Until a Vet found His Owner
‘EVENTFUL LIFE’
A cat that vanished 16 years ago was finally reunited with his owner thanks to his microchip—just as he was about to be euthanized. Ritz, a gray tabby, was 2 years old when he darted from the home of his owner, Jason McKenry, of Delaware. McKenry hung missing posters and scoured the neighborhood, and Ritz was later seen hitching a ride across town in a pick-up truck. But as time passed with no sign of the runaway, McKenry figured his kitty was likely gone for good. Two years ago, Emily Russell, of nearby Lums Pond, began feeding a friendly gray tabby that wandered into her yard. The two developed a close bond, she told Delaware Online, adding, “We would have love sessions outside.” So when she found the tabby wounded one day, seemingly hit by a car, she rushed it to the vet. She feared it may have to be euthanized due to its injuries. But while inspecting the wounds, the vet discovered an implanted microchip and reached out to the contact: Jason McKenry. The long-lost owner was shocked that Ritz was still alive and rushed to collect his old pet. “He’s obviously had a long eventful life,” he said. “But he’ll be comfortable for whatever time he has left.”