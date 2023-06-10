Missing Kids Found Alive After 40 Days in Amazon Rainforest

In a miraculous story of survival, four children—including an 11-month-old infant—have reportedly turned up alive after escaping a plane crash and surviving 40 days on their own in the Amazon rainforest.

The four children survived a crash in Colombia that killed three other people, including their mother, on May 1. When authorities arrived at the scene to survey the wreckage of the downed Cessna 206, they found the children missing, kicking off a frantic search to find them.

On Friday night, after a whirlwind of conflicting reports about their survival, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said the children are now in safe hands.

“A joy for the whole country!” Petro wrote. “Four children who were lost for 40 days in the Columbian jungle have turned up alive.”

Petro’s tweet includes a photo that appears to show rescue crews with the missing children, surrounded by jungle.

After the plane crash that killed the children’s mother along with a pilot and another passenger, Colombian military personnel and local indigenous communities set out to find them. Soldiers deployed sniffer dogs and military aircraft to track down the lost kids, including a helicopter that strafed the jungle canopy while playing a recorded message from the children’s grandmother to stay put.

The children were all from Indigenous Huitoto people, who live in the border region of southeastern Colombia and northern Peru. In addition to the infant, their group included a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 4-year-old.

The final confirmation of their survival follows weeks of mixed messages. On May 14, Petro prematurely tweeted that searchers had found the children alive, citing information from the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare. But after defense sources disputed the finding to a Colombian newspaper, he took the post down and issued an apology.

Reports that the children had been located continued to percolate, however.

A plane operator that owned the crashed plane released a statement saying one of its pilots had heard news of the children’s survival from residents when they landed in the village of Cachiporro, not far from the crash site. And indigenous radio stations reported that the children had been secured and would arrive by river in the village.

Petro’s announcement and the accompanying photo appear to end the weeks of nail-biting, but it’s not clear what condition the children are in after enduring more than a month in the inhospitable jungle.

Petro said the children would immediately receive a medical evaluation. “The most important thing now is what the doctors say, they have been lost for 40 days, their health condition must have been stressed. We need to check their mental state too,” he said at a press conference.