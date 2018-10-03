Missing Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Hit With $70 Million Tax Evasion Fine

CHEAT SHEET
A Chinese actress whose abrupt disappearance from public view has sparked concerns that she’s been detained or imprisoned has been fined about $70 million for alleged tax evasion, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. Fan Bingbing, one of China’s best-known stars, will reportedly not face criminal charges after allegedly misrepresenting her earnings—as long as she pays the fine on time. The actress, who appeared in Iron Man 3 and X-Men: Days of Future Past, has not been seen since June, shortly after a Chinese TV presenter accused her of tax evasion on social media. Her whereabouts remain unknown, as Chinese authorities still have not offered any further details on whether she was detained.