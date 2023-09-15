CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Missing Chinese Defense Minister Is Being Probed for Corruption: Report

    ON HIS WAY OUT

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April 2023..

    Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/Pool/Reuters

    Li Shangfu, the Chinese defense minister who’s mysteriously been out of public view for two weeks, is being probed for corruption and is likely on his way out of office, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing U.S. officials. Li, 65, hasn’t made a public appearance since Aug. 29, raising concerns that he may become the latest official to be purged by Chinese President Xi Jinping. One Chinese official told the Post that Li, who was appointed in March, is likely to be removed from office because of his health. Others in the Chinese government said Li’s absence is tied to corruption allegations that stem from his previous position as head of military procurement. Specifics were not available, but an unnamed U.S. official told the Post that Liis under serious investigation and in all likelihood is being removed.” If Li is removed in September, he’d become the second state councilor to be fired by Xi within three months.

    Read it at The Washington Post
    ,