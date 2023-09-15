Missing Chinese Defense Minister Is Being Probed for Corruption: Report
ON HIS WAY OUT
Li Shangfu, the Chinese defense minister who’s mysteriously been out of public view for two weeks, is being probed for corruption and is likely on his way out of office, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing U.S. officials. Li, 65, hasn’t made a public appearance since Aug. 29, raising concerns that he may become the latest official to be purged by Chinese President Xi Jinping. One Chinese official told the Post that Li, who was appointed in March, is likely to be removed from office because of his health. Others in the Chinese government said Li’s absence is tied to corruption allegations that stem from his previous position as head of military procurement. Specifics were not available, but an unnamed U.S. official told the Post that Li “is under serious investigation and in all likelihood is being removed.” If Li is removed in September, he’d become the second state councilor to be fired by Xi within three months.