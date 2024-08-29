Missing Climber Found Dead After Apparent Fall in Glacier National Park
UNDER INVESTIGATION
The body of a Montana man who vanished while hiking in Glacier National Park earlier this month has been recovered by search crews, the National Park Service said. Grant Marcuccio, 32, failed to appear at a rendezvous point after leaving his group to summit McPartland Peak alone on August 18, according to an agency news release. A sprawling search operation was launched the next morning, with air and ground crews sweeping the surrounding Heavens Peak area. On Sunday, seven days after Marcuccio disappeared, his remains were spotted from above by a Whitefish-based rescue group called Two Bear Air. They were recovered a third of a mile east of McPartland Peak, below a ridge line separating the mountain from Heavens Peak. The cause of Marcuccio’s death had not been confirmed as of Monday, but the National Park Service said that his traumatic injuries combined with the location where his body was found “are indicative of a fall.” At least eight people have died in the Montana park in the last two years, half over this summer alone.