Missing Connecticut Mom Found Dead, Husband Arrested
A missing 30 year-old Connecticut mother and college student has been found dead and her husband has been arrested, CNN reports. Edwards, who was missing sine May 10, was found in an East Hartford Park. Her 22 year-old husband, Tahj Hutchinson, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. According to the South Windsor Police Department, an autopsy will take place on Saturday. Hutchinson is being held on $1 million bond. Edwards’ family is currently taking care of her 7-month-old baby, local news outlet WFSB reports.