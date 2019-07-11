CHEAT SHEET
SOUL-CRUSHING
Missing Dallas Toddler Cedrick Jackson’s Remains Found in Landfill
An 18-month-old Dallas boy who went missing Wednesday was found dead in a landfill Thursday morning, and his caretaker’s boyfriend has been arrested. Police said Cedrick Jackson’s remains were found at Rowlett landfill after 27-year-old Sedrick Johnson, the boyfriend of the toddler’s aunt, told police he left the boy in a northeast Dallas dumpster. Maj. Vincent Weddington said Johnson now faces “a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury” with other charges pending. Crystal Jackson, the aunt of the toddler, was reportedly taking care of him after Child Protective Services placed him in her custody. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy and official identification. A cause of death has yet to be determined. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Weddington said.