Missing Texas Mom-of-Four Found Dead in Her Car’s Trunk, Cops Say
The decomposing body of a mom-of-four reported missing last week has been discovered in the trunk of her own sedan, Texas authorities said Thursday. Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday afternoon by officers responding to reports of a foul odor emanating from a white Honda parked in an east Texas City neighborhood. Investigators did not immediately announce a cause of death for the mother of four young children. Friends and relatives reported Mitchell missing on May 6, after she failed to make it home the night before, and have since accused authorities of dragging their feet in the case. Georgia Mitchell, Angela’s mother, told KHOU 11 that she’d been turned away by Texas City police “for the second or third time” before they listened to her. Others told KTRK that they had found her car on May 6 and informed authorities—but it was nearly a week before investigators looked inside the car. Local residents told KTRK that the grisly discovery hadn’t come as a shock. “To be honest, that’s nothing new in this town,” one man said. “You come across that situation every couple of months or so. That’s just Texas City for you.”