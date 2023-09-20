‘Missing’ Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Sings to Drake in Yet Another Bizarre Video
CONCERNING
“Missing” ex-NFL safety Sergio Brown appears to have posted yet another bizarre video to his Instagram Story, days after his mom was found dead in a creek in what authorities have deemed a homicide. In the clip, he can be seen walking around shirtless and singing the lyrics to the Drake song, “Legend.” “Oh my God, oh my God, if I die, I’m a legend,” he sings. Cops say they’re investigating a series of videos Brown has posted since his family reported him missing on Saturday; several social media users have pointed to Brown being near the Sabbia Condos in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, based on the Wednesday video. In an earlier Instagram video on Monday from the account @intplayerwithapassport, which appears to belong to Brown, Brown called the death of his mom Myrtle “fake news” and blamed the FBI. He said he believed his mom “was on vacation” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Myrtle’s body was found in the creek behind her Maywood, Illinois home after Brown’s family reported both her and Brown missing on Saturday. Maywood Police had not provided any update on Brown’s status as a missing person as of Wednesday.