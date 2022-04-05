Missing Florida Mom Was Owed $6K by Ex-Hubby Before Her Body Was Found
MOTIVE?
Cassie Carli was owed nearly $6,000 from her ex before she was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, court records indicate. A judge ordered Marcus Spanevelo to pay Carli $5,920 in attorney fees in their yearslong custody battle over their 4-year-old daughter. The order came down on March 18, nine days before Carli disappeared during a custody handoff between her and Spanevelo. Carli’s lawyer, Aaron Wentz, told Fox News he had no record that Spanevelo ever paid up and he and his colleagues were “pretty upset” over her death. “As far as the lengthy court battle that’s been going on, it never got to the point where I felt like something like this would happen, honestly,” Wentz said. “This was a shock.” Carli’s body was found on Sunday on an Alabama property connected to Spanevelo, authorities said. He has not been charged with Carli’s murder but, rather, tampering with evidence, destroying evidence, and giving false information concerning a missing person investigation.