Missing Fort Hood Soldier Was Harassed for Reporting Sexual Assault, Lawyer Says
AGGRESSIVE HAZING
A Fort Hood soldier was bullied for reporting an alleged sexual assault, his family’s lawyer said. Sgt. Elder Fernandes “wanted to be in the Army his whole career,” his family’s lawyer, Natalie Khawam, said. But while the 23-year-old was stationed at Fort Hood, a fellow male soldier groped him in a supply room, and he “didn't want to go back,” Khawam said. He was transferred from his unit, but soldiers in his new unit “bullied” and “hazed” him, Khawam said. He went missing Aug. 17. A spokesman for Fernandes’ unit told Task and Purpose commanding officers were “not aware of any reports of bullying or hazing.” Fort Hood officials confirmed investigations into his reports of “abusive sexual contact.” Multiple soldiers have gone missing from Fort Hood in recent months, including Vanessa Guillens, who was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier, according to her family’s lawyer. Guillens had reminded the soldier, Aaron Robinson, that his relationship with a colleague’s estranged ex-wife was in violation of military policy. Robinson killed himself as authorities moved to arrest him.