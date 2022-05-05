Missing Geologist’s Father to Suspend Search as Funds Dry Up
EXHAUSTING
The search for Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson will temporarily be suspended this month. Daniel’s father, David, moved from South Carolina and has been leading search efforts in Arizona for the past 10 months. He organized search crews, hired a private investigator, and put together a campaign for donations. However, he says his financial resources are running out. “We roughly started out with 200 people…to go out and search with me. That number has dramatically dropped. I’d be lucky if I get 20,” he said. With a lack of funding, David said he can’t keep using equipment needed for forensic work. Daniel vanished in June 2021 after he crashed his vehicle in the desert in Buckeye. His clothes were found in the vehicle, but there was no trace of his body. Local police have ruled out foul play in Daniel’s disappearance.