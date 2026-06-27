Rogue Giraffe Found Wandering in Texas

Oliver Tree’s team has announced the launch of the Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses Foundation. The initiative is designed to support young artists through grants for music, film, and performance art projects. According to the foundation’s website, applicants’ projects should reflect “the spirit of the work of Oliver Tree.” Tree, 32, died on June 14 in a fatal helicopter collision near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that also claimed the lives of five others. Just months before his death, Tree spoke about his plans for his wealth during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show, saying he would donate the money in his will to support future generations of artists. “I’ll get my kids through college, that’s the agreement, but there’s not gonna be a silver spoon,” he said. “All the money is going to go back to artists.” A celebration of the “Life Goes On” singer’s life and a memorial service will be held July 25 at the UCSC Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, California. The event will also be livestreamed for fans unable to attend in person.
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- 1Oliver Tree Leaves Behind ‘Epic’ Gift for Artists 'LIFE GOES ON'The initiative reflects the late singer’s wish to support artists long after his death.
- 2‘Get Smart’ Actress Dead at 87TV LEGENDEllen Weston appeared on some of television’s most beloved daytime dramas during a career spanning decades.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 3Rogue Giraffe Found Wandering in TexasTALL STORYGracie was missing for two weeks before she was finally located.
- 4Olsen Twins Make Rare Appearance at Brother’s WeddingSEEING DOUBLEFamous sisters step out for big event.
Partner updateAD BY ThriftBooksThis Top Book List Is Tailor-Made for Your Favorite BookwormRATHER BE READINGThriftBooks looked across more than 19 million titles to find the books readers keep choosing, loving, and returning to.
- 5Soccer Star, 28, Dead in Boat Collision GONE TOO SOONA suspect has been arrested following the death of the former USV Hercules standout and reality TV personality.
- 6Ex-Trump Adviser Pleads Guilty in Classified Files CaseFAILED LOYALTY TESTJohn Bolton is the third critic of the president to have been indicted by the DOJ.
- 7Footage Shows Dramatic Aftermath of Plane Hitting SkyscraperHIGH IMPACTClips circulating online shows wreckage and falling debris after the aircraft appeared to strike the 109-story tower.
- 8Elephant Smashes Bus Windshield in Wild Attack VideoROAD RAGEWild elephants are often seen on the streets in Sri Lanka near forest areas.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 9Oscar Nominee Dies at 98HOLLYWOOD ICONThe Hollywood actress was nominated as a teenager for her role in “Mildred Pierce.”
- 10Music Legend Axes Shows After Onstage Health ScareTAKING A STEP BACKLionel Richie was hospitalized on the opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire after feeling dizzy on-stage.
Actress Ellen Weston, best known for her roles on Get Smart and The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 87. Weston died on May 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to her manager, Susan Zachary, who confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier in her career, Weston starred as Robin Fletcher on Guiding Light from 1963 to 1964 before playing Dr. Steele on the classic comedy series Get Smart. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, friends described her as a “fierce advocate” who offered wisdom and support to those around her. Later in her career, Weston transitioned behind the camera, working as a writer and producer. Her credits included the 1999 television film And the Beat Goes On: The Sonny and Cher Story. Weston is survived by her son, Jon Weston.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Rogue Giraffe Found Wandering in Texas
A missing giraffe has captivated the people of Real County, Texas for two weeks, with the search coming to a happy end on Friday. Gracie the giraffe wandered away from her enclosure at Cedar Hollow Ranch, which is home to several hundred exotic animals, into hilly terrain in search of her preferred foliage, and never returned. She was found during an aerial search around 6:45 a.m. Friday on a neighboring property about four miles south of her home. Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson announced the news, saying: “We found her, she’s fat and happy.” She was near a water supply and plenty of vegetation, the sheriff said. The giraffe, who is believed to be between 3 and 4 years old, first arrived at the ranch in Texas, about 90 miles northwest of San Antonio, in May. The area where she was grazing wasn’t fenced, and after cresting a hill she ended up on the other side, and just continued in that direction, Gracie’s owner Vick Jones said.
America’s sweetheart Olsen twins made a surprise showing at their older brother Trent’s wedding that was captured on social media. Mary Kate and Ashley first charmed TV audiences playing the same little girl, beginning at the age of 6 months, in the popular TV sitcom Full House (1987 to 1995). They popped up in a photo taken after the May wedding in a post on Instagram on Thursday. Besides the twins, the shot featured brother Trent and his bride, Alexis, as well as the twins’ sister, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen (who’s pregnant with her first child with husband Robbie Arnett). The twins were decked out in floor-length black gowns for the big occasion. Trent and Alexis captioned the post: “Family.” The twins have largely stayed out of the public eye since starring in numerous lucrative productions over 17 years. They then moved into the fashion industry and launched their clothing firm The Row in 2005, and are now each worth some $250 million. They celebrated their 40th birthdays on June 13.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over toThe Royalist on Substack
The only thing better than having a pile of books to read is finishing that pile. But it’s a bittersweet accomplishment and a self-perpetuating problem: reading your entire list means building another one up. That’s why ThriftBooks curated a top 250 book list to keep readers stocked. The list wasn’t just crafted based on sales; the methodology takes staying power, reader love, and consolidated series into consideration. ThriftBooks looked at which books are being purchased over the long term (no flash-in-the-pans allowed) and chose titles with the highest reader reviews. Additionally, only one book per series is allowed on the list, which opens spots for more authors in the top 250. While the list is a handy to-read guide, ThriftBooks lets you add to your cart directly, with millions of new and used books for under $5 each. That means you can replenish your stack, buy in bulk for a class, and always find a new favorite after you put down the last.
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Dutch soccer player Mats Grotenbreg, 28, has died following a boat collision in the Netherlands. Authorities said the incident occurred on Thursday at Mookerplas, a recreational lake in the southeastern part of the country. According to police, a swimmer was struck during a collision involving a boat. A suspect has since been arrested as investigators work to determine exactly what happened. Grotenbreg was best known for his time with Dutch club USV Hercules, where he helped cement his place in the team’s history by scoring the decisive goal in a 2023 Dutch Cup final. Beyond the field, Grotenbreg gained a following through appearances on Dutch reality shows De Bachelorette and FBoy Island. In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, USV Hercules remembered the player as “cheerful, the life and soul of the team, honest, committed, and someone who was always there for others.”
Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, pleaded guilty in court Friday to unauthorized retention of national defense information. Bolton, 77, appeared before Obama-appointed Judge Theodore D. Chuang and faced 18 initial charges of unauthorized retention of national defense information, but only pleaded guilty to one of them. He allegedely shared what he called an “electronic diary of information” with two members of his family, though his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement last year that his defendent did not break the law. “These charges stem from portions of Amb. Bolton’s personal diaries over his 45-year career — records that are unclassified, shared only with his immediate family, and known to the FBI as far back as 2021," the alum and professor of Columbia Law School said. Bolton was originally indicted in October 2025, when he pled not guilty to all 18 charges and faced up to 10 years in prison and a $4.5 million fine. He awaits a sentencing on Oct. 28 where he could face up to 60 months in prison. He has agreed to a $2.25 million fine. Bolton joins a list of former Trump appointees who have gone on to speak out against the president, including former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, 76, who called the president, 80, a fascist, and former Attorney General William Barr, 76, who criticized the president’s handling of the 2020 election.
A light plane appeared to crash into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper on Friday afternoon. The 109-story CITIC Tower, nicknamed China Zun, ranks as the highest structure in a capital famed for tight security. Clips circulating online captured chunks tumbling from the building, the aircraft’s tail, and a shattered cab window at street level. People streamed out of the tower and gathered outside as fire engines, squad cars, and a paramedic unit raced to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Registration markings visible in photos pointed to a Chinese-made light sport plane, the Sunward SA 60L Aurora, flown by a regional aviation firm. Unverified tracking data shared online suggested the craft had veered sharply off its intended route. The cause of the apparent crash was not immediately known. The capital has been effectively off-limits to drones since May 1, with residents barred from buying, renting or operating them without official sign-off.
An elephant attacked a bus in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, completely destroying the vehicle. In a video posted to the BBC, the elephant is seen smashing through the front window of a bus with its trunk and tusks, shattering the windshield, and triggering the bus’s horn. The elephant then made its way to the doors on the left side of the bus and smashed the doors with its tusks, as several air force personnel inside the bus wearing white shirts filmed the incident. No injuries have been reported, although violent encounters with elephants are not uncommon in Sri Lanka, a country where wildlife and humans often compete for resources. According to an article published by The Guardian, there was an astonishing death toll of 176 people and 470 elephants in 2023, making Sri Lanka “the worst country” for encounters between humans and elephants. The island country is plagued by the effects of climate change, including deforestation, which leads to ongoing competition between humans and wildlife for land.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Ann Blyth, the actress best known for playing Joan Crawford’s deceitful teenage daughter in the 1945 film Mildred Pierce, has died at the age of 98. KABC’s George Pennacchio reported that Blyth “died peacefully of natural causes” on Wednesday, “less than two months before her 99th birthday.” Blyth was just 16 when she made Mildred Pierce. The film won Crawford the Academy Award for Best Actress, while Blyth received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In later years, Blyth recalled filming the movie with affection, saying she and Crawford got along very well despite their characters’ bitter on-screen relationship. Blyth’s career spanned more than 70 years across film, television, and musical theater. “Her family says she was known for personally answering all of her fan mail, which she was grateful to receive,” Pennacchio said. Blyth had five children with her husband, James McNulty, who died in 2007.
Lionel Richie has pulled the plug on his next two tour stops after a health scare forced him offstage and landed him in the hospital. The 77-year-old music legend postponed Friday’s show in Chicago and Saturday’s concert in Columbus after doctors advised him to rest, according to a statement shared Friday by LiveNation Chicago. “He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA,” the statement said, adding that Richie is “heartbroken” to postpone the two shows. Richie abruptly ended Wednesday’s opening-night performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota, after telling fans he felt dizzy. After performing “Dancing on the Ceiling” seated, he joked, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” before playing “Three Times a Lady” at the piano. He then took an unplanned intermission but never returned. Saxophonist Dino Soldo later told the crowd, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue.” Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris said Richie was “a little dehydrated.”