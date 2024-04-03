Missing Kansas Moms’ Car Found Abandoned in Oklahoma

Police in two states are trying to figure out what happened to a pair of moms who vanished last week while traveling to pick up children. The vehicle that pastor’s wife Jillian Kelley and her friend Veronica Butler were driving from Kansas was found abandoned on the side of the road in rural Oklahoma—and they reportedly never made it to their destination. “Agents are still working around the clock on this to try to find where these women are, what may have occurred,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee told NBC News. Authorities released little information about the purpose of the trip but said their disappearance was “suspicious.” Relatives of Butler, 27, said she had been enmeshed in a child custody dispute but it was unclear if that was connected to her disappearance. Kelley, 39, has five children and runs the kids’ programs at Willow Christian Church, which said in a Facebook post, “Please pray that Jillian and her friend Veronica are safe and that they are found quickly.”
