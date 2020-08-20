Missing Kansas Woman Likely Died From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
GRIM
A Kansas woman who disappeared on a trip to her parents’ home in Alabama is believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Thursday. Marilane Carter’s vehicle was found in an empty storage container in Arkansas Tuesday. A woman’s body believed to be Carter’s was inside the car, but officials are waiting on a report from the medical examiner to make the official identification. “She didn’t have any blunt force trauma or any type of wounds that would cause her death,” Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said. “She more than likely pulled into this container, left her motor running and asphyxiated.” Carter had left the home she shared with her husband and children on August 1 to visit her family in Alabama and seek mental health help.