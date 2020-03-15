Missing Kids’ Jump Into Hudson River Caught on Video

Read it at New York Post
Video has emerged of the moment one of two missing 13-year-old boys jumped into the Hudson River on Friday. The snippet of footage obtained by the New York Post shows the splash as Isaiah Moronta of the Bronx hits the water, while his buddy Manny Flores watches from the edge of the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge, preparing to jump in after him. Police divers have searched the waters with no sign of the boys, but their families have not given up hope. “He’s somewhere, he’s somewhere… he’s with his friend,” Isaiah’s mother, Yvelise Beltry, told the Post.