Dog Stayed By Dead Hiker’s Side for Weeks Until His Body Was Found
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
A Los Angeles hiker who went missing last month was found dead on Thursday—with his dog resting by his side. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, went hiking in California’s Griffith Park on March 16 with his dog King when he suddenly disappeared, his family said in a missing person poster. Authorities began to scour the area in search of them, hoping they would find some hope the adventurous duo survived. That hope was shattered Thursday night when officials found Hernandez’s body in a remote area of the park, according to KNBC. King was found curled alongside him, alive but terribly frail, and Hernandez’s cousin said he believed King stayed alongside him for the two weeks he was missing. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the found body on Thursday, along with park rangers and some of Hernandez’s relatives. Authorities could not determine Hernandez’s cause of death, but they do not believe foul play was involved.