Missing McConnell Cornered on Using Autopen From Hospital

The mystery surrounding Mitch McConnell deepened on Friday after his office refused to say whether a letter sent to President Donald Trump this week was personally signed by the missing Republican—or by autopen.

The July 28 letter, signed by McConnell and every member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation, urged Trump to approve a request from Kentucky governor Andy Beshear for a major disaster declaration following devastating flooding in the state.

The letter McConnell signed. X

But when The Daily Beast asked McConnell’s office if the signature was handwritten or produced using an autopen, his aides, led by the Senator’s $226,000-a-year chief of staff, Terry Carmack, declined to answer.

The silence adds another layer to the growing questions surrounding the 84-year-old senator, who has not been seen publicly since being hospitalized on June 14.

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff, who is paid $226,000 a year. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump and his allies have also spent months attacking former President Joe Biden over his use of an autopen to sign official documents, arguing that Americans deserve to know whether elected officials are personally signing important correspondence.

But as McConnell’s prolonged absence extends to another week, his office has offered little information beyond two statements and “proof of life” photographs, which some critics believe are AI-generated.

Office of Mitch McConnell

No video or live appearance has been provided, despite demands for greater transparency from Beshear and some of McConnell’s own Republican colleagues who rely on his vote in the Senate.

In one recent confrontation on Capitol Hill, his aides even sought security intervention while a reporter attempted to ask questions related to the senator’s health.

“Mitch McConnell cares about his legacy, and he’s ruining it,” Beshear said on his podcast on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s a positive legacy, but I know he thinks his legacy is being the longest-serving majority leader in the Senate’s history,” he continued. “Well, guess what? On his Wikipedia page five years from now, that’s going to be a paragraph. But what we’re going through right now is going to be a page.”

The letter with McConnell’s signature was sent to Trump on July 28, seeking presidential assistance after excessive flooding and tornadoes ravaged Kentucky, leaving six Kentuckians dead and many others injured.

“We write to call your attention to the July 23, 2026 letter from Governor Andy Beshear requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky… We support this request in the strongest terms and ask for your immediate consideration so that relief may begin,” it says.

The letter featured McConnell’s signature in blue pen, alongside fellow Kentucky lawmakers including Rand Paul, James Comer, Thomas Massie and Andie Barr.

But this in itself raised more questions - and accusations of a cover-up.

“McConnell claims to be in rehab only for mobility issues, but has a gorgeous signature,” Adam Cochran, a professor and policy consultant, wrote on X.

“An autopen signature is perfectly legal if a Senator of *sound mind* directed his staff to apply his signature.”

An ambulance is parked outside the DC home of Mitch McConnell on June 14. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

His office did not release a statement and a “proof of life photo” until July 12 – and only after ongoing questions and conspiracy theories about the senator, who some believed was either dead or on life support.

The statement claimed that McConnell—who has had several health problems over the years—had suffered a fall, briefly lost consciousness and later developed mild pneumonia before being transferred to rehabilitation.

The Daily Beast observed security detail parked outside the DC hospital Mitch McConnell was admitted to in June. Farrah Tomazin

But it is not clear if he was transferred to rehabilitation outside of GWU Hospital, or simply into the rehabilitation unit within the facility itself.

Adding to the mystery are the unmarked Capitol Police SUVs that the Daily Beast has observed for days outside the hospital, parked in the same spot.