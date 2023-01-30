Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead Days After Disappearance

CHEAT SHEET
A missing Michigan high school student was found dead Monday—just three days after her family reported her missing when she failed to return home from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was located by a police dog under the bleachers at Pioneer High School’s football stadium, according to ClickonDetroit.com. Authorities said foul play was not suspected but that an investigation was ongoing. “Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of Adriana,” the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “You remain in our thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank everyone for your assistance in spreading the word, sharing tips, and offering your support.”