Missing Mom Cassie Carli’s Body Found on Property Tied to Ex-Boyfriend
‘A LITTLE CLOSURE’
The body of a Cassie Carli—the 37-year-old Florida woman who was missing for a week—was found in a shallow grave on an Alabama property with ties to her ex-boyfriend, police announced on Sunday. “It’s not the ending that we wanted obviously, but we’re hoping to provide a little closure to the family” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a news conference, according to WEAR. Carli had not been seen since last Sunday when she met her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, to exchange custody of their 4-year-old daughter. Spanevelo has been charged with tampering with evidence and lying to investigators and will face more charges, police said. “I think we have a great case,” Johnson said. “And I think he’s going to either spend the rest of his life in prison or get the needle.”