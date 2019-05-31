Police Find Traces of Blood at Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos’ Home: Report

Investigators searching for missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos reportedly found “traces of blood and other evidence” at her New Canaan home. According to sources cited by The Hartford Courant, the evidence found by the State Police Western District Crime Squad on Saturday has led them to believe that Dulos was a victim of a violent crime. Sources also told the newspaper the scene appeared to have been “cleaned,” and it is unclear if police have done DNA tests on the blood. Dulos dropped her children off last Friday morning but was reported missing after she missed two appointments later that day.

Lt. Jason Ferraro told The Daily Beast that New York State Police and New Canaan Police conducted a search today at a residence in Pound Ridge, New York but provided no further details. Ferraro also declined to comment on the Courant story, stating that the investigation was still “active and ongoing” and more information will be released “when appropriate.”