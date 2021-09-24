Missing Native American Woman Found Alive in Vegas, Family Says
GET HER HOME
A Native American woman who went missing earlier this month during a trip with friends was found alive in Las Vegas, her aunt told The Daily Beast.“The Vegas police found Reatha alive,” Nikki Finkbonner said. “Now we’re trying to get her home.”
Her niece, Reatha Finkbonner, a member of the Lummi Nation tribal community in Washington, went missing during a trip to Las Vegas with her fiancé and friends and allegedly got arrested for drug possession. The details remain unclear, but it appears that Finkbonner got separated from the group upon their release from jail. She was last seen on Sept. 3 outside of a hotel where she had borrowed an unidentified woman’s phone to call her fiancé and friends, and Facebook Messenger shows they missed her calls. The group reportedly returned to Washington a few days later without her.