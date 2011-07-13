Missing N.Y. Boy Found Butchered

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
A sad end to the search for a missing 9-year-old Hasidic boy in Brooklyn, New York. The dismembered body of Leibby Kletsky was found at two locations, his severed feet found in the freezer of a suspect arrested for the slaying, and other parts of the boy were stuffed in a red suitcase in a dumpster about two miles away. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Levi Aron of Kensington, allegedly suffocated the boy before chopping him up. It's a tragic end to the massive search for Kletsky, who disappeared Monday afternoon after getting lost while walking alone from his day camp.