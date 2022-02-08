Missing Oakley Carlson’s Parents Hit With New Charge

CHEAT SHEET
The parents of missing Washington State 5-year-old Oakley Carlson were hit with a new charge Monday—but it’s not linked to the child’s disappearance. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were charged with child endangerment for allegedly failing to provide medication to Oakley’s 6-year-old sister for 15 months. The couple had already been charged with child abandonment in connection with the older girl. Police say Oakley—who was in foster care until she was returned to her parents’ custody—was last seen in February. But she was not reported missing until December, when her sister told a teacher “Oakley is no more” and later told investigators “she had gone out into the woods and had been eaten by wolves.”