Missing Pregnant Mom Found Dead in Philly Wooded Lot
‘IT’S TERRIBLE’
A 21-year-old pregnant mom missing for nearly a week after an argument with her boyfriend has been found dead in a wooded lot in Philadelphia, her family confirmed. Now cops are searching for the boyfriend, Justin Smith, whose car was found on fire hours after Dianna Brice disappeared. The victim, who was four months pregnant, was last seen March 3o when Smith picked her up from a laundromat where she was doing clothes with her mother—who says Smith later told her Brice jumped out of his car after a fight. It’s not clear how Brice, who also has a 4-year-old son, died. “It’s terrible,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told CBS Philadelphia. “Words don’t express how sad it is for a young woman who leaves behind a 4-year-old child and was three to four months pregnant with her second. Words don’t describe how sad it is for her and her family.”