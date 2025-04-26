Missing Princeton Student Found Dead in Nearby Reservoir

The body of missing Princeton student Lauren Blackburn has been found. The young man was pulled from the waters of Lake Carnegie Friday less than a week after disappearing. Blackburn was last seen alive on April 19 at around 6 p.m. He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, a black hoodie, and ripped jeans near the school’s central campus in New Jersey. At around midnight, authorities detected a phone signal in the vicinity of the man-made reservoir Lake Carnegie, and search crews promptly headed there to investigate. The uniform nine-feet deep lake was used for practice by the school’s rowing team. Blackburn was an Indiana native majoring in English. He was set to graduate next year. After days of searching, the junior was found Friday morning. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. “Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends,” Dean of Graduate Students Regan Crotty wrote in a message to students. “It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care.”

