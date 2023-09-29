Proud Boy Who Vanished After His Jan. 6 Conviction Is Nabbed by the FBI
MANHUNT OVER
A Proud Boys member who vanished just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been arrested by the FBI. Christopher Worrell, 52, had been on house arrest after he protested his treatment at a Washington D.C. jail, claiming medical issues due to his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But he suddenly stopped showing up to court after he was found guilty in May of assaulting a police officer during the riot. Andrea Aprea, a spokesperson for the FBI Tampa office, told WGCU on Thursday that no further details were available about Worrell’s capture. He had “spewed vitriol for half an hour at the overwhelmed officers restraining the mob,” according to an Aug. 13 sentencing memo filed by the Justice Department. “And when he saw an opportunity to pepper spray the police line from deep within the crowd, Worrell took it.”