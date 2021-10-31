Missing Reno Woman Found Dead in Wrecked Car Off California Highway
ROAD TRIP GONE WRONG
A woman who disappeared on a road trip to a California national forest with her dog has been found dead, according to the Reno Police Department. More than a month after she was last heard from, remains believed to be those of 32-year-old Courtney Bryan and her pet dog, Booch, were discovered in a car wreck off an embankment in Del Norte County, California. The crash site was discovered by a hiker, who alerted the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle, a Reno police spokesperson said, was registered to Bryan, but authorities are still awaiting a medical examiner’s confirmation of the woman’s identity. No foul play is suspected.
Bryan was reported missing by her family on Sept 27., four days after a final Instagram post showed her at the Hunt Hot Springs near Big Bend. The location is approximately an hour away from a national forest Bryan was visiting after taking time off from work to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan’s sister told Dateline NBC. The sister, Katana Curven, took to TikTok in October to plead for help in the search for Bryan. Earlier this week, Curven posted another TikTok video with photos of Bryan and the caption, “I love you sister.”