Missing Runner Reveals How He Survived for a Month in the Wilderness

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Woman Wrongly Sent to Men’s Prison for Having ‘Masculine Features’
‘SHOCKER’
Sean Craig
Published 10.28.24 12:34PM EDT 
The front facade of HMP Perth Prison in Perth, Scotland.
A probe is underway after a woman spent the night in a maximum-security prison in Scotland when police kept her there for having supposedly “masculine features.” Scottish Prison Service

A probe is underway after a woman spent the night in a maximum-security prison in Scotland when police kept her there for having supposedly “masculine features.” Police Scotland told The Independent it was investigating how the woman—who a spokesperson said was taken into custody with “incomplete information about their gender”—was remanded in HMP Perth instead of the country’s women’s prison after she appeared in court on Oct. 21. “We are reviewing our custody procedure to ensure this does not happen again,” the spokesperson added. “This is a complete embarrassment for everyone involved,” a source told The Telegraph. “Taking a female to a male prison and leaving her there is a shocker.” The paper reported that, even after authorities discovered they had brought the woman to the wrong facility, she was forced to stay overnight in the men’s prison because it was too late to facilitate a transfer. She was kept in segregation before being moved the next day. “An assumption was made, based on someone’s appearance and not much else,” the source told The Telegraph.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Anna Kendrick Calls Out Director Who Shamed Her Publicly: ‘F*** You’
OFF SCRIPT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.28.24 12:53PM EDT 
Director and cast member Anna Kendrick attends a premiere for the film Woman of the Hour at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 10, 2024.
The actress is now a director herself, having recently premiered her directorial debut with the film “Woman of the Hour.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Anna Kendrick revealed the worst interaction she had with a director while filming. In an interview with “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the actress called out one filmmaker for publicly embarrassing her and mocking her improv skills on set in front of dozens of extras. “I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, ‘Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,’” she said. “And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, ‘Oof, let’s go back to the script!’” The film star described the director’s behavior as feeling like a “very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance.” Despite the unnamed filmmaker’s “icky” comment, the scene she improved made it into the featured trailer. “So f--- you!” she quipped. The actress is now a director herself, having recently released her directorial debut with the film Woman of the Hour.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Enjoy the Benefits of Effective Supplements That Taste Like Your Favorite Desserts—Save Up to 50% Today
SUPERCHARGE YOUR DAY
AD BY Beam
Updated 10.24.24 9:52AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 12:00AM EDT 
Beam Dream nighttime sleep supplements in various flavors including White Chocolate Peppermint, Cinnamon Cacao, and Sea Salt Caramel.
Beam

Did you sleep well last night? Are you getting enough essential greens in your diet everyday? Are your hormone levels balanced? The answer to one (or many) of these questions is likely “I don’t know.” Beam supplements help you know. As a leader in the functional wellness space, Beam has created effective and innovative supplements with a dessert-like taste that assist with everything from sleep to hormone health to nutrition and immunity. Beam has an exclusive offer for Daily Beast readers: use the links below to unlock early access to Beam’s sale with discounts up to 50% off site wide.

If you’re looking for a more fulfilling night of rest, Dream is for you. According to a clinical study commissioned by Beam, 93% of participants had improved sleep and woke up feeling more energized and refreshed.

Beam
Up to 50% Off
Buy At Beam

Glow is a hormone-balancing blend crafted specifically for women and it’s one of Beam’s best-selling supplements. Ingredients like selenium and ashwagandha support higher energy levels and healthy hair growth.

Glow
Up to 50% Off
Buy At Beam

This daily dose of 14 super-powered greens like kale, spirulina, and barley supports everyday wellness and overall health without that nasty taste typically associated with green blends. Instead, you’ll enjoy sweet and tart notes of strawberry kiwi.

Greens
Up to 50% Off
Buy At Beam

Order a la carte or become a monthly subscriber to enjoy a 20% discount on all orders, free shipping, and a free frother. Pause or cancel the subscription at any time.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Trump Campaign Does More MSG Racism Cleanup: ‘Poor Taste’
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.24 11:56AM EDT 
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden was in “poor taste.”
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico at Madison Square Garden was in “poor taste.” NewsNation

The Trump campaign continues to backtrack after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump’s New York City rally Sunday. “It’s America and Americans love comedy and it’s an expression of First Amendment rights,” campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on NewsNation Monday morning. “But look, it was a joke that was done in poor taste. And obviously the joke by this comedian does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign—and the crowd last night when you were in the room understood that.” Leavitt went on to claim the crowd at Madison Square Garden was “one of the most diverse crowds President Trump has ever seen,” and that attendees “care more about the truth that President Trump shared on that stage than one flat joke from a comedian.” The denouncement comes after multiple Republicans spoke out against Hinchcliffe’s comments—while Hinchliffe defended his set on X after the rally. “These people have no sense of humor,” he said of Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who livestreamed their reactions to the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Jon Stewart Sticking With ‘Daily Show’ Long Past Election
GOING STRONG
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 10.28.24 12:21PM EDT 
Jon Stewart
Matt Wilson

Jon Stewart has signed on to keep hosting The Daily Show on Monday nights through December 2025, Comedy Central has announced. The comedian, who served as the show’s nightly host for 16 years, from 1999 to 2015, began hosting once a week earlier this year and was initially expected to stay on only through the 2024 election. “I’ve truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…,” Stewart said in an official statement. Instead of hiring a new permanent host for the “fake news” program, Comedy Central will continue to rotate Daily Show correspondents as hosts Tuesday through Thursday night. Stewart is set to interview Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tonight, Monday, Oct. 28 and will helm a live hour-long Election Night special on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

End the Tyranny of Typos With This Keyboard-Equipped Phone Case
PUSHING ALL THE RIGHT BUTTONS
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.21.24 3:31PM EDT 
Published 10.16.24 5:25PM EDT 
Clicks Keyboard Phone Case
Clicks.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Most updates improve the phone experience. Sometimes, that means adding something fun or making a feature easier to use. The exception to this rule lies with the keyboard. Not since T9 has typing technology improved a thing. Fortunately, Clicks is changing that with its keyboard phone case. It’s designed with tactile buttons that help you type easily and avoid typos. The physical keyboard also removes the digital one from the lower half of your screen, letting you type longer emails without returning them to your computer.

Clicks Keyboard iPhone Case
Buy At Clicks

However, the best feature of this keyboard phone case is the personalized shortcuts that launch frequently used apps or messages with your favorite contacts. Let’s face it: the group chat is tired of the sloppy texts. Digital keyboards are not user-friendly, and they take up a large portion of your screen. It’s nicer when you can see the keyboard light up and actually feel the buttons on your thumbs. Clicks is now compatible with Android and the iPhone 16. So, our verdict is out—if it clicks, don’t fix it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Dwyane Wade Statue Mocked for Looking Nothing Like Him
‘WHO’S THAT GUY?’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.28.24 10:56AM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 10:32AM EDT 
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
The Heat’s all-time leading scorer didn’t seem to mind. Issac Baldizon/Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

A new statue of basketball legend Dwyane Wade has left fans unimpressed with its likeness to the three-time NBA champion. On Sunday, the Miami Heat unveiled the statue outside the Kaseya Center in honor of the “greatest player” in team history, NBC News reported. It was meant to immortalize an iconic moment in March 2009 when Wade hit a three-point shot at the buzzer at the end of double overtime, carrying the Heat to victory against the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Herald reported. Afterward, the shooting guard jumped on the scorer‘s table and yelled, “This is my house!” Wade couldn’t stop smiling when the statue was revealed, joking, “Who is that guy?” But one user wrote on X, “We’re all wondering the same thing man lol.” Another said, “Miami Heat did Dwyane Wade dirty,” and compared the statue to a photo of actor Laurence Fishburne. But Wade, who became the Heat’s all-time leading scorer during 14 seasons with Miami, didn’t seem to mind whether the statue resembled him. His first thought when he saw the statue was, “That’s beautiful,” he told reporters gathered at the unveiling. “I think it’s one of the best statues that’s been created because of what is represents for us and for me.”

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Steve Bannon Giving Weekly Civics Classes in Federal Prison
INSURRECTION 101
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.28.24 12:22PM EDT 
Steve Bannon
Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Steve Bannon, alleged insurrectionist and dark lord of the alt-right, is holding lessons in government and politics to help his fellow inmates “reintegrate into today’s world” once they’re released from prison. Rolling Stone has an exclusive dispatch from one of Bannon’s classes at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut, where in case you’d forgotten, he’s currently serving a four month term for contempt of court concerning his role in efforts to literally overthrow the United States government in January 2021. Among his pearls of wisdom is apparently the small fact that “everything you need to know about business or politics can be learned from Godfather I and Godfather II‚” as well as his claim that Taylor Swift is not a pop star, but rather the leader of a dangerous liberal cult posing a serious threat to the electoral prospects of the Republican party’s increasingly neo-fascist leader. News of Bannon’s activities behind bars come as he is set to be sprung from prison Tuesday.

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Missing Runner Reveals How He Survived for a Month in the Wilderness
'CLOSE TO DEATH'
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.28.24 12:33PM EDT 
Adam Lusch/Flickr
Robert Schock was so weak he didn’t think he would survive the night when he was finally rescued by a trail maintenance crew. Adam Lusch/Flickr

A 39-year-old ultra-runner who was missing for a month in a national park in Washington state just barely survived by eating mushrooms and “nasty” berries, he told People magazine. On July 31, Robert Schock set off from a trailhead in North Cascades National Park with his dog Freddy on what was supposed to be a 20-mile run. He was carrying a small backpack with a dog pan but wasn’t even wearing a T-shirt because he planned to go home later that day, he told the magazine. But he hadn’t been to the park in a few years, and wildfires had rerouted the trails and altered the terrain. With no cell phone service and only an old trail map to follow, he got lost and told Freddy to find his way home. Several days later, Freddy was found on a trail, and sheriff’s deputies located Schock’s car, but Schock remained missing. On Aug. 30, he was “close to death” and so weak he didn’t think he would survive the night. He decided to scream for help “one last time.” Maintenance workers on a nearby trail heard his cries and rescued him. “Never would I have dreamt that’s the experience I was headed towards when I was going out for a run,” Schock told People. “Never did I dream that this kind of survival could even be possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Julia Roberts: Wives Can Keep Harris Vote Secret From Trumper Hubbies
EAT, PRAY, VOTE
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 10.28.24 10:54AM EDT 
Julia Roberts
AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Julia Roberts is urging partners of male Trumpers to vote for Kamala Harris, even if they feel the need to keep it secret from their spouses. In a YouTube video for the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, the Pretty Woman star narrates over a scene with two women going into a ballot booth. One of them is clearly shown voting for Kamala Harris for president. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” says Roberts. As the women leave after voting, a man appearing to be a husband asks one of them: “Did you make the right choice?” His wife, wearing a stars and stripes cap, answers: “Sure did, honey,” before sharing a knowing smile with her female friend. “Remember,” adds Roberts, “what happens in the booth, stays in the booth.” Vote Common Good says they are working during the election race to help Evangelical voters find an “exit ramp” from voting Republican.

Read it at YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Is Halle Berry’s Go-to Probiotic Supplement
GUT SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Published 10.25.24 7:15PM EDT 
A bottle of Pendulum Metabolic Daily on a counter surrounded by fruits like blue berries, strawberries, and cherries.
Pendulum/Pendulum

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.; that’s

Looking to do more to support your gut health? Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a live multi-strain probiotic that supports the body’s ability to do more with the food you eat. Think of your stomach as a professional sports team. This multi-strain probiotic is like adding a few MVP-level players to that team, enhancing the team’s overall performance. According to preclinical studies, Metabolic Daily can improve metabolism, help metabolize sugars and carbs, convert food into energy more efficiently, and sustain energy levels.

In fact, Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a favorite of award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry. “Metabolic Daily is my go-to probiotic for keeping my energy levels up,” she says in a press release. “I’ve tried other probiotics since I was 19 years old, and nothing really moved my needle like this product moved my needle.”

Metabolic Daily Membership (1-Month Supply)
20% Off Your First Month
Subscribe At Pendulum

You could pick up a single bottle with 30 capsules; that’s enough for a month. If you prefer, you can also subscribe for automatic shipments, which is super helpful for busy folks. You can choose to receive your order every month, every three months, or every six months. By subscribing, you also won’t have to worry about running out, and you’ll save up to 44 percent on your order.

If you’re looking for a new probiotic supplement to supercharge your wellness journey, look no further than this celeb-approved supplement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Dallas Cowboys Owner’s Family Involved in Car Crash Ahead of Game
FENDER BENDER
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.28.24 9:33AM EDT 
Jerry Jones
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Medical personnel were called to the scene of a car crash on Sunday involving two children and a grandchild of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The incident is reported to have taken place near the Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium in California, ahead of the Texan team’s “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. A car carrying team brand officer Charlotte Jones, chief sales and marketing officer Jerry Jones Jr. and Charlotte’s son, Shy Anderson Jr., is understood to have hit a barricade en route to the stadium. “Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were both evaluated by medical staff at the stadium and were then able to move on to the visiting owners suite for the game,” the Cowboys said in a statement, issued after the team went on to sustain a 30-24 loss against their opponents. Jerry Jones himself is understood not to have been injured, having traveled to the venue in a separate car.

Read it at CBS Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Eric Adams Takes Aim at Trump Over ‘Hateful’ MSG Rally
DEFLECT! DEFLECT!
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.28.24 11:43AM EDT 
Eric Adams
Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

New York’s scandal-ridden Democratic mayor leveled harsh criticism at the Republican party for divisive rhetoric at a rally held over the weekend. “No matter who says it, hate is hate and there is no place for it in our city,” Eric Adams posted on Monday, referring to a number of highly offensive comments from Republican figures and supporters during a Sunday event at Madison Square Garden (a politically controversial choice of venue, having literally hosted a Nazi rally back in 1939). Despite Adams’ otherwise laudable sentiments, talking about “how we all need to turn down the temperature that fuels hate and violence,” the comments section was still littered with posts calling for him to “resign” and questioning “why is this man still the mayor?” It appears people aren’t too quick to forget he is, after all, facing five federal charges over an alleged bribery and fraud scheme in exchange for preferential treatment of Turkish officials, including accusations he helped them skirt safety regulations on construction of a new consulate in New York. Must be cold, way up there on the moral high ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE

Trending Now

politics

Donald Trump’s Racist NYC Rally Was Vile. It Was Also Political Suicide

David Rothkopf
politics

Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot

Michael Isikoff
politics

JD Vance’s Latest Trump Line Left Jake Tapper Laughing During Brutal CNN Interview

Katie Francis
politics

‘Fox & Friends’ Immediately Walks Back Its Own Trump MSG Racism Claim

Sean Craig
politics

‘F*** These Racists’: Geraldo Rivera Tears Into MAGA After Trump’s MSG Rally

Will Neal