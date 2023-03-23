Missing San Francisco Radio DJ Jeffrey ‘JV’ Vandergrift Found Dead
TRAGIC
Local authorities have confirmed the death of Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift, a popular San Francisco radio DJ who had been missing since Feb. 23. Officials made the call Thursday after examining human remains pulled from water near San Francisco’s Pier 39 the day prior. Roughly three weeks ago, Vandergrift’s wife, Natasha Yi, said she did not believe her husband would return after he went missing, citing “personal information” that came to light during the search. Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.