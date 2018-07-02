Missing Soccer Team Found Alive in Thai Cave

CHEAT SHEET
Twelve Thai boys and their soccer coach were found alive in a cave Monday after being missing for nine days. The boys, who are between the ages of 11 and 16, were found by naval special forces, but authorities are still in the process of rescuing the soccer team from the cave. “We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over,” Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said. The government is draining the cave and sending in doctors and nurses to help with rescue efforts. The team went missing while exploring the Tham Luang caves on June 23. A video shows the teens sitting together in the cave just after they’ve been found. “Many people are coming,” one rescuer can be heard saying.