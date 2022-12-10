Missing South Carolina Girl Found Safe as Father Is Accused of Murdering Her Mom
RELIEF
A 5-year-old who was reported missing in South Carolina after her mother was found dead in their home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities said Friday. Both Aspen Jeter and her father Antar Jeter had been missing for weeks, with police tracking them down and arresting Antar in the parking lot of a hospital near Danville, Virginia on Thursday evening, police said. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the death of the child’s mother, Crystal Jumper, who was found shot dead. Aspen suffers from a rare medical condition that has left her unable to speak and makes it difficult to move on her own, according to her family, but the child is physically okay, authorities said. Justin Bamber, a lawyer for Jumper’s family, said the family plans for Aspen to stay with relatives in South Carolina. Danville police said they are holding the father, and extradition to South Carolina is expected before his trial.