Missing Teen Look-Alike Not Avonte

Police say the photographed child resembling Avonte Ocquendo is not, in fact, the autistic and nonverbal 14-year-old who disappeared from his Queens school last month. A 13-year-old riding the NYC subway Tuesday asked someone whose face looked like the one that's been plastered all over New York for nearly a month if he was Avonte. According to the president of the Brooklyn East chapter of the National Action Network, the Avonte look-alike did not respond, so the other boy snapped a photo of him before getting off the train and posted it on his Facebook page—prompting police to investigate. Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said last week that he's "not hopeful" that Avonte is still alive.