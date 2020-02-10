Missing Teen’s Phone Found With Her Doomsday Mom: Report

Read it at CBS News
A month after 17-year-old Tylee Ryan disappeared, a text message from her phone was sent to a friend wondering where she was: “hi. miss you guys too …luv ya.” Now the missing teen’s phone has been found—in the possession of her mother, Lori Vallow, who is under investigation with her new husband, doomsday writer Chad Daybell, CBS News reports. Police searching for Tylee and her 7-year-old brother J.J. recently served search warrants on Vallow and Daybell, who fled Idaho for Hawaii and have refused to reveal the children’s whereabouts. Police are also looking into the deaths of the newlyweds’ previous spouses.