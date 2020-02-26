Missing Tennessee Toddler Evelyn Boswell’s Mom Charged With False Report

Read it at Knoxville News Sentinel
The mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was arrested Tuesday and charged with making false reports—but the development only deepened the mystery. The 15-month-old’s grandmother and her companion were previously taken into custody, on charges related to a stolen vehicle. But so far, no one has been charged with Evelyn’s disappearance, which may have occurred as early as Dec. 10. Her mother, Megan Boswell, 18, never reported her missing and told reporters that’s because she knew who had the child. Police have said she provided conflicting information but did not provide specifics.