MAN’S BEST FRIEND?
Police: Missing Texas Man Was Eaten by His 18 Dogs
A 57-year-old Texas man missing for several weeks was actually eaten by his 18 dogs, police say. Medical examiners confirmed the grisly cause of death of Freddie Mack this week after an inspection revealed bone pieces, what looked like human hair, and bits of clothes in the dog feces. “Our initial reaction was kind of disbelief, because there was nothing left,” Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said. King said that it is surprisingly common for animals to eat human remains, but the senior investigators that the Sheriff’s Office consulted with said that they had never heard of dogs consuming an entire person before.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Mack when a family member had not heard from him in weeks. When deputies visited the property, they struggled to get past the dogs. Authorities later discovered the bone fragments, hair, and fabric that matched the outfit that Mack was known to wear on the property. Eventually deputies found a pair of Mack’s shoes in the area where the dogs had been penned. It is still unclear if Mack’s dogs killed him, or if they ate him after he died of other medical conditions.