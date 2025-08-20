Missing Texas Woman Found Living With ‘Lost’ Tribe in Scotland

A Texas woman reported missing by her family has been found living as a member of a “lost” tribe attempting to start a sovereign kingdom in a Scottish forest. The three-person group, which calls itself the Kingdom of Kubala, claims to be descended from the Messiah and insists on reclaiming their ancestral right to land they say was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago. The trio is led by King Atehene, 36, formerly opera singer Kofi Offeh; his wife, mother-of-seven Jean Gasho, a.k.a. Queen Nandi, 43; and their handmaiden, now identified as the missing American. Now going by the name of Asnat, Taylor recently posted a video from the camp in which she said: “To the U.K. authorities, obviously I am not missing. Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child.” The group claims to live a simple, off-the-grid life and “rejects local laws,” despite being served eviction notices by the council and having their tents burned down. “We follow the laws of the creator—everything belongs to the ones who made it,” said the self-proclaimed King. “We do not believe that any authority owns the land.” There is no evidence to support their religious claims to the land. A relative of Taylor’s claims she was groomed online by Gasho.