Rescuers Discover ‘Debris Field’ Near Titanic Wreck

Search-and-rescue crews may finally be getting closer to locating a five-person submersible that disappeared Sunday while diving to the site of the Titanic wreck, some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland and 12,500 feet underwater.

“A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV [remotely operated vehicle] near the Titanic,” the U.S. Coast Guard announced late Thursday morning. “Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information.”

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, during which officials will discuss their findings.

According to the Coast Guard, the unmanned ROV that found the debris field was launched from the Horizon Arctic, a Canadian vessel whose ROV reached the sea floor and began searching for the sub at around 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday. A French-owned ROV called the Victor 6000, one of few vehicles able to reach the depths of the Titanic, was also deployed around the same time on Thursday.

The possible breakthrough follows reports from search crews on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning who said they heard underwater “banging noises”, though authorities conceded there was no indication the sounds came from the stranded divers.

The Titan submersible vanished on Sunday with two crew and three passengers, who paid $250,000 each to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. Numerous people who have previously been aboard the Titan said they encountered dangerous mishaps while underwater, with one describing the voyage as a “suicide mission.”

There was enough oxygen on the Titan to last 96 hours when it deployed on Sunday morning, according to its owner OceanGate Expeditions. That means, under the best possible circumstances, the five would have run out of air by 7:08 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

However, deep-water rescue expert Butch Hendrick previously told The Daily Beast that breathing rates increase as anxiety levels rise, which would more rapidly deplete the Titan’s oxygen supply.

Freezing temperatures have also been in play, and just as serious an issue. Captain Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was aboard the missing sub, previously said the cold was “the real problem” in the event the Titan ever became stranded at the seabed.

“After a while, you die because of the cold, which is not a bad way to die because you fall asleep and you don’t suffer, in this case,” he said.

The group’s chances of survival, as of Tuesday, were “about one percent,” according to one retired U.S. Navy submarine captain. Still, Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that the held out hope the group would be found alive.

As an experimental vessel, the Titan never met international safety standards, Hendrick told The Daily Beast. Among other things, it does not have a locator beacon that would have helped rescuers find it. The Titan does have several individual systems giving the ability to surface on its own, but Hendrick noted that none of them would have worked if salt water had shorted out the vessel’s electrical system.

