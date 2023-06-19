CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Missing Titanic Wreck Submersible Lost Contact For Hours Last Year

    HAPPENED BEFORE

    Decca Muldowney

    Reporter-Researcher

    Missing Titanic wreck submersible was lost for over two hours last year.

    YouTube

    The same submersible currently missing off of the east coast of Massachusetts lost communication for two hours last year, according to a CBS report. Correspondent David Pogue was documenting a submersible expedition to the site of the Titanic wreck run by Oceangate Explorations in the summer of 2022, when the underwater vessel lost contact with the ship on the surface. “There is no GPS underwater, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the sub to the shipwreck by sending text messages,” Pogue explains in the segment for CBS Sunday Morning, “But on this dive, the communication somehow broke down. The sub never found the wreck." “We were lost. We were lost for two and half hours,” one passenger told Pogue. At the time, Oceangate Explorations founder and CEO Stockton Rush offered disappointed passengers “a free do-over next year.” It is unclear if any of those passengers are on the missing Polar Prince.