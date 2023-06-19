Missing Titanic Wreck Submersible Lost Contact For Hours Last Year
HAPPENED BEFORE
The same submersible currently missing off of the east coast of Massachusetts lost communication for two hours last year, according to a CBS report. Correspondent David Pogue was documenting a submersible expedition to the site of the Titanic wreck run by Oceangate Explorations in the summer of 2022, when the underwater vessel lost contact with the ship on the surface. “There is no GPS underwater, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the sub to the shipwreck by sending text messages,” Pogue explains in the segment for CBS Sunday Morning, “But on this dive, the communication somehow broke down. The sub never found the wreck." “We were lost. We were lost for two and half hours,” one passenger told Pogue. At the time, Oceangate Explorations founder and CEO Stockton Rush offered disappointed passengers “a free do-over next year.” It is unclear if any of those passengers are on the missing Polar Prince.