Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler who captured headlines after disappearing a week ago, is believed to be deceased, police confirmed.

Quinton went missing Oct. 5 after his mother, Leilani Simon, texted his babysitter to tell her he would not be coming that day. Hours later, Simon reported the 20-month-old missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him. Police said that was not true.

On Wednesday night, Chatham County police confirmed the worst case scenario was likely true: that Quinton was dead.

“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” a statement read.

Cops, along with more than 40 agents and employees of the FBI, spent Wednesday at Quinton’s home, where he was last seen, with a team of search dogs and investigators, gathering and analyzing evidence. On Monday, police confirmed the search for the toddler was also now a “criminal investigation.” On Tuesday, authorities had “seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward & we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us.”

On Wednesday, police said they have named his mother as the “prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”

No arrests have yet been made and no charges have been filed.

Chatham County Chief Jeffrey Hadley is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to provide more details on the case.

“We will not be making any further statements, or answering any questions until that time,” the statement read.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow.”