Missing Two-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Pennsylvania
The body of missing 2-year-old Nalani Johnson was found Tuesday in a Pennsylvania park, police said. Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty confirmed in a press conference that Johnson was found in Pine Ridge Park and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. Sharena Nancy, the driver of the car in which Johnson’s father said he’d last seen the child, has been charged with kidnapping of a minor. Nancy claims that Johnson’s father sold the girl for $10,000, and he instructed her to take the toddler for the transaction. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said at a press conference Tuesday that Nancy and Paul Johnson were in the beginning of an "intermittent romantic relationship," and became acquainted over social media in the past few months. According to the criminal complaint against Nancy, Johnson, his daughter, and a friend were riding in a car driven by Nancy when an argument ensued. Paul Johnson decided to get out of the vehicle, but when he went to get his daughter out of the car seat, Nancy drove away with the toddler, the complaint said.