Missing U.S. Soldiers Thought to Have Fallen Into the Ocean

A massive search is underway for two U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco and are feared to have fallen into the ocean. The soldiers—who have not been publicly identified—were last seen in the ocean hills Saturday near the Cap Draa Training Area after heading out on a hike. Earlier, they had been participating in drills for the African Lion, a large-scale multinational military exercise. An official told the Wall Street Journal that they may have fallen off a cliff and into the ocean. “The incident remains under investigation,” African Command said in a statement to the newspaper. The search effort has mobilized U.S. and Moroccan forces along with other African Lion participants, with teams scouring the area by air, sea, and land. Search and rescue teams are using Moroccan SA-330 Puma and AS332 Super Puma helicopters, a U.S. CH-47 Chinook, Moroccan and U.S. drones, a U.S. logistics support vessel, a Moroccan Navy frigate, and Moroccan mountaineers and divers.